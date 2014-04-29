The Retro Cookbook

$29.95 RRP

Step back in time to the fabulous fifties when the kitchen was a woman’s domain and salmon mousse was the height of sophistication. Featuring pages and recipes from original 1950s AWW cookbooks, this wonderful new title traces our culinary journey from then to now, contrasting recipes from an era when the dinner party reigned supreme to the wonderful contemporary recipes we all like to cook and share today. As well, you will find iconic pages and advertisements from the mid 20th century which remind us just how far our cooking choices and meal-making skills have come.