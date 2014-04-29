Bauer Books

The Retro Cookbook

$29.95 RRP

Step back in time to the fabulous fifties when the kitchen was a woman’s domain and salmon mousse was the height of sophistication. Featuring pages and recipes from original 1950s AWW cookbooks, this wonderful new title traces our culinary journey from then to now, contrasting recipes from an era when the dinner party reigned supreme to the wonderful contemporary recipes we all like to cook and share today. As well, you will find iconic pages and advertisements from the mid 20th century which remind us just how far our cooking choices and meal-making skills have come.

Buy this Book
The Retro Cookbook

Key Contacts: The Retro Cookbook

Similar Books

Book

Express
Book

Low-Fat Family Food

Book

All-Time Favourites
Book

The Country Collection
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit