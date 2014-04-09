$29.95 RRP

Meals for weeknights are challenging as time is short and everyone is busy, but there still needs to be a healthy, tasty meal ready for the family. Home cooks will be inspired with these quick and easy family-friendly meals - perfect for busy weeknights. Chapters are divided by their protein: beef, lamb, pork, chicken, seafood vegetables – there is something for every family. This book answers the question everyone asks: What can I cook tonight? Plus the book has a sample menu plan for some inspiration, or room for you to make your own plan to make the week even easier!