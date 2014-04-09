Love to Bake

$55.00 RRP

This book is more than just a cookbook, it will inspire you and make you hungry all at the same time! Beautiful photography showcases lavish sweets and home baked savoury delights. Everything is covered - from the basics for new bakers to more specialised subjects to delight those who can already bake. Chapters include; the weekend baker, the lazy baker and best in show – there is something delicious for everyone. From towering cakes to a crusty chicken pie – all the recipes in this book are utterly delicious.