$39.95 RRP

A trip down retro lane is a wonderful thing. And this book is a reminder of the recipes that have stood the test of time. In the 1950s and 1960s home cooks spent much more time not only preparing family meals and baking, but also entertaining. Dinner parties were lavish affairs with lots of time spent planning and cooking for often complicated recipes. Take a peek at

the much-loved food and quirky advertisements from yesteryear, along with our more modern recipes.