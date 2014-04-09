Monday-Friday Diet

$12.95 RRP

Here at last is a practical diet to suit most people’s busy lifestyle – kilojoule-controlled meals for the five week days, and a normal life on the weekend. This book provides delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks – enough for 20 week days. Breakfasts are quick to prepare, lunches are portable and easy to assemble, and dinners are tasty and filling. Our four featured dieters share their ups and downs while following this convenient meal plan, all with great results