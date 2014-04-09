Bauer Books

Monday-Friday Diet

$12.95 RRP

Here at last is a practical diet to suit most people’s busy lifestyle – kilojoule-controlled meals for the five week days, and a normal life on the weekend. This book provides delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks – enough for 20 week days. Breakfasts are quick to prepare, lunches are portable and easy to assemble, and dinners are tasty and filling. Our four featured dieters share their ups and downs while following this convenient meal plan, all with great results

Buy This Book

Key Contacts: Monday-Friday Diet

Similar Books

Book

Express
Book

Low-Fat Family Food

Book

All-Time Favourites
Book

The Country Collection
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit