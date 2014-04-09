Bauer Books

Indulgent Cakes

$49.95 RRP

Eighty glorious cakes to die for. This stunning volume of new and inspired cake recipes - is the perfect Mother's Day gift. We've got cakes made with orange blossom and pumpkin spice, cakes that are topped with fudge frosting or encased in meringue, cakes that are served with lashings of coconut cream or strawberry syrup - these recipes are gorgeous. To make things even easier we’ve also included a ton of helpful baking tips and hints as well as step by step photography to guarantee success.

