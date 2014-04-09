Bauer Books

Chinese Cooking Class Cookbook

$14.95 RRP

For years Australians have been asking for this iconic book and here it is, re-released in our special Collector’s Vintage edition. To say it’s an oldie but a goodie would be an understatement. The Chinese Cooking Class Cookbook hit stores in 1978 and sold out within a couple of weeks. Since then, it’s been reprinted countless times, selling over 4 million copies around the world. It contains dynamite recipes for lemon and ginger chicken, gow gee, beef with black bean sauce and dim sim to name a few. These delicious homestyle dishes are sure to become family favourites all over again.

Buy This Book

Key Contacts: Chinese Cooking Class Cookbook

Similar Books

Book

Express
Book

Low-Fat Family Food

Book

All-Time Favourites
Book

The Country Collection
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit