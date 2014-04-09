$14.95 RRP

For years Australians have been asking for this iconic book and here it is, re-released in our special Collector’s Vintage edition. To say it’s an oldie but a goodie would be an understatement. The Chinese Cooking Class Cookbook hit stores in 1978 and sold out within a couple of weeks. Since then, it’s been reprinted countless times, selling over 4 million copies around the world. It contains dynamite recipes for lemon and ginger chicken, gow gee, beef with black bean sauce and dim sim to name a few. These delicious homestyle dishes are sure to become family favourites all over again.