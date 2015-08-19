MEET THE BEST IN DESIGN AND DECORATING AT REAL LIVING’S ESSENTIAL MASTERCLASS

SYDNEY – SEPT 9 | MELBOURNE – OCT 7



Australia’s best interior designers, decorators, renovators and style gurus will come together to share all the tricks of the trade at The School of real living’s - Design & Decoration Essential Masterclass.

Hosted by real living’s Editor-in-Chief Deborah Bibby, the events series kicks off in Sydney on September 9 and in Melbourne on October 7, and will bring together a range of professionals including architect Hanna Tribe, interior designers Caroline Choker, Jacinta Preston and Paul Hecker, stylists Simone Haag, Kelly Ross, and Peter Quarry, a design psychology expert.

On the event series, Deborah Bibby said, “The Masterclass will provide our readers with a wealth of knowledge from some of the most inspiring thinkers and creatives in Australia; it’s not only a chance to learn from the best, but also to share ideas with other like-minded people.”

“If you are about to build, renovate or simply re-decorate your home, don’t do anything until you have attended one of our masterclasses. You won’t regret it, plus, you’ll leave with a fab goodie bag too!”

The real living Essential Masterclass is a full day event where attendees will receive in-depth insight into the latest design trends, along with advice and tips covering all aspects of the design process - from planning, designing, building and decorating. The price of the ticket includes lunch and a real living Essential Masterclass gift bag.



For tickets visit www.magshop.com.au/rlmasterclass

Sydney

Wednesday September 9, from 10am

Museum Of Sydney, corner of Phillip and Bridge Streets, Sydney.

Melbourne

Wednesday October 7, 2015, from 10am

The Larwill Studio, 48 Flemington Road, Parkville