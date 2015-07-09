HOMEHEAVEN REVEALS AUSTRALIA’S FAVOURITE HOUSEHOLD BRANDS

Australia’s leading consumer review and rewards website homeheaven, today announced the winners of the inaugural homeheaven Home Awards.



Thousands of votes were submitted in the quest to find consumers’ most loved and effective products for the home, from FMCG to furniture and whitegoods. The winning products represent those preferred and used in homes across the country.

Commenting on the results, Kellie Connolly, Editor of homeheaven said, “We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural annual homeheaven Home Awards. The winners list will act as a valuable reference point for anyone looking for the absolute best products to be buying for their home.”



The homeheaven Home Awards confirms the products Australian households simply can’t live without, and encompasses a range of price points and brands, from Dettol to Dyson.



Connolly added, “The awards are about recognising and rewarding products that are indispensable to Australian households.”

There are 47 winning products across eight major categories, chosen from 235 nominees. Voting was open to all Australians who visited homeheaven.com.au and submitted votes for products across all categories.



Winners include:

Dishwashing Liquid: Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid Original Fresh

Morning Fresh Dishwashing Liquid Original Fresh Liquid Detergent: Cold Power Regular Liquid

Cold Power Regular Liquid Coffee Machine : Nespresso CitiZ Breville

: Nespresso CitiZ Breville Candle: Circa Home Jasmine and Magnolia Classic Candle

Circa Home Jasmine and Magnolia Classic Candle Air Freshener: Dettol Glen 20 Fabric Mist Morning Dew

Dettol Glen 20 Fabric Mist Morning Dew Baking Product: McKenzie’s Baking Powder

McKenzie’s Baking Powder Pantry Staple: Ardmona Chopped Australian Vine Ripened Tomatoes

Australians are now encouraged to join the conversation and express their opinions on the winners using the hashtag #hhHomeAwards.

To see a full list of winners across all categories, visit www.homeheaven.com.au