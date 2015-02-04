News

BAUER MEDIA REWARDS INVITES YOU ON AN EXCLUSIVE GOURMET TRAVELLER EXPERIENCE TO THE HEART OF VIETNAM

To secure your place on this money can’t buy experience, all you have to do is spend $55,000 within the April – September 2015 booking period as a new client to Bauer Media, or $55,000 in incremental year-on-year spend as a current client. It’s that easy.

This seven day, six night incredible experience for two people includes:

  • Return economy airfares and transfers to Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Five-star, twin share accommodation in the heart of Hanoi
  • Private dinners at exclusive locations
  • VIP travel itinerary showcasing the best of Hanoi
  • Exclusive tour of Halong Bay on board the Golden Cruise boat

 

To find out more, contact your Bauer Media sales representative, or email Bauer Media on theinsiders@bauer-media.com.au

 

Only an Insider can truly get you in.

 

To be eligible to claim the Travel Incentive, an Advertiser must contact Bauer and commit the Minimum Spend (as applicable) during the Offer Period. For clarity, only advertising bookings which are to be published on the Bauer Platforms between 1 April 2015 and 30 September 2015 will be taken into account for the purpose of determining whether an Advertiser has achieved the Minimum Spend, (hereafter referred to as “Eligible Advertisers”). The Eligible Advertiser must ensure the nominated representatives are available to travel on the dates notified by Bauer between 3rd October 2015 and 30th October 2015. The Promoter will confirm the exact dates of travel. For full terms and conditions see www.bauer-media.com.au/terms/competition-terms.

 

 

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit