THE WEEKLY TV SPECIALS RETURN FOR 2015

The Australian Women's Weekly in partnership with Nine Entertainment Co.'s, Channel Nine, is pleased to present two television specials in 2015.



Celebrating Easter and Christmas, the two one-hour specials will feature the team behind Australia's number one magazine, The Australian Women's Weekly, along with some familiar Channel Nine faces.



Easter and Christmas with The Australian Women's Weekly will provide commercial partners with a highly integrated property leveraging magazines, television and digital, and will be a key promotional vehicle to connect with the passions of Australian women during two key retail periods throughout 2015.

For more information, and cross platform integration opportunities involving Australia's number one magazine brand, contact theinsiders@bauer-media.com.au