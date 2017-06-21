BAUER MEDIA GROUP APPOINTS PAUL DYKZEUL CEO OF AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Bauer Media Group have named experienced media executive Paul Dykzeul as chief executive officer of Bauer Media Australia and New Zealand.

Dykzeul is currently CEO of Bauer Media New Zealand and has significant media experience across Australasia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, the UK and South Africa.

Andreas Schoo, executive board member of Bauer Media Group said: “I’m delighted Paul will be leading Bauer across Australia and New Zealand. Having worked extensively across both markets he understands the challenges and opportunities which exist for multi-platform magazine brands in this evolving environment. For the past nine years, he has built a strong and innovative media business and is ideally placed to bring that thinking to Bauer Media Australia.”

He replaces Nick Chan who has left the company. Schoo added: “I want to thank Nick for the work he has done in helping to position the business for future growth and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Dykzeul has been CEO of Bauer Media New Zealand (formerly ACP Magazines) since 2007, returning home after spending 11 years in Sydney. During his time in Australia he held roles as director of international business and publisher for ACP. Prior to that he was managing director of Murdoch Magazines before moving to Pacific Magazines in 2000 where he held the position of director of international licensing and operations, and publisher.

Leading a team of 300 people he has grown Bauer Media’s New Zealand operation which publishes many of the country’s most iconic magazine brands from popular culture through to special interest and premium current affairs. It is also one of the fastest growing digital publishers and is highly awarded across advertising, content and digital.

Speaking on his appointment, Dykzeul said: “Across print, digital and events, Bauer Media has the strongest portfolio of leading magazine brands that connects audiences with our commercial partners at scale. I look forward to returning to Australia and working with the dedicated team to build and expand on those strong foundations.”

He starts in the role immediately and will relocate to Sydney in due course.