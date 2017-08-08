News

BAUER MEDIA CREATES BRAND ADVOCATES WITH LAUNCH OF TRIALTEAM.COM.AU

With more than half of all Australians reading online reviews before making purchase decisions, Bauer Media has today launched TrialTeam.com.au, enabling advertisers to create real, independent advocates for their products, backed by Bauer’s portfolio of leading multiplatform brands.

Following the success of beautyheaven – Australia’s most extensive beauty review website, which has more than 240,000 product reviews – TrialTeam.com.au will draw on beautyheaven’s independent panel of testers to review products across the home and garden, food and drink, and pets categories.

The move comes as a 2016 Sensis social media report found that 60% of Australians read online reviews or blogs before making a purchase decision. A Marketing to Mums survey in the same year found testimonials are the leading influencing factor when it comes to mums buying products, with a lack of third-party endorsement one of the top mistakes mums see brands making.

Michelle Blancato, general manager of beautyheaven and TrialTeam.com.au, said: “Advertisers are increasingly looking to publishers to tap into our powerful communities to create customers for their brands. We have had tremendous success with our beautyheaven Trial Team, so it made sense to broaden the range of categories we cover and give brands access to our testers to create digital word-of-mouth advocates.”

Active nutrition company Aussie Bodies is the first company to use TrialTeam.com.au’s panel of reviewers. Advertisers can choose to have their brands reviewed by 20, 50 or 100 person Trial Teams with reviews, post-trial survey results and dinkus star ratings included on the site and across Bauer’s network of multimedia brands including NowToLove.com.au, HomesToLove.com.au and FoodToLove.com.au.

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales at Bauer Media, added: “The launch of TrialTeam.com.au means as well as the products we currently offer including native content and bespoke creative solutions, clients can tap into our Trial Teams and have these independent reviews amplified across Bauer’s trusted network of brands, in addition to using them across their own assets.”

