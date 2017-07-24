BAUER MEDIA STRENGTHENS DIGITAL COMMERCIAL TEAM WITH TWO SENIOR HIRES

Bauer Media’s digital arm Bauer Xcel Media today announced the appointment of Shailei Forrester as digital group account director and Mitchell Greenway as head of programmatic.

Forrester joins from award winning, independent communications agency REBORN where she managed national and international FMCG clients such as Nestle Australia, REVLON Australia, CSIRO, Metcash and COTY.

In her new role Shailei will work closely with Bauer’s sales and editorial teams on strategic, content-led creative campaigns to drive the further growth of revenue from branded content offerings.

Mitchell Greenway previously led Yahoo!7’s mid-market sales team, overseeing strategic relationships with independent agencies and direct clients such as Stan, Spotify, Netflix, Foxtel, iSelect and others.

Commenting on the appointments, Peter Manten, digital strategy and commercial director, Bauer Media, said: “The appointments of Shailei and Mitchell reflect Bauer’s on-going investment into our biggest growth areas, native content solutions and programmatic advertising.

“We’ve seen continuous and significant growth in native content revenue and active campaigns since introducing a raft of new solutions with the launch of NowToLove.com.au earlier this year and across the broader Bauer digital portfolio. We have also significantly increased our programmatic advertising performance. This is mainly through private market place agreements that we have been able to put in place due to our longstanding relationships with clients and agencies.”