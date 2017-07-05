BAUER MEDIA APPOINTS NICOLE BYERS AS EDITOR-IN- CHIEF OF THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

Nicole Byers is the new editor-in-chief at The Australian Women’s Weekly, the country’s most read women’s monthly magazine.

In a media career spanning more than 20 years, she has worked across a number of high profile weekly and monthly titles both in Australia and the UK, and has previously edited Woman’s Day, New Weekly and TV WEEK. She has been editor-in-chief of OK! for the past seven years.

Jayne Ferguson, Bauer Media’s general manager of women’s lifestyle and entertainment said: “Nicole’s passion for news, entertainment and lifestyle makes her the perfect choice to lead The Australian Women’s Weekly. She instinctively understands what The Weekly’s loyal army of readers love about the brand and has a proven record in delivering compulsive, agenda-setting content that engages female audiences.

“I’m delighted we have appointed her from within Bauer, and have every confidence she will take the brand to its next exciting level.”

Nicole added: “It’s a tremendous honour to be given this opportunity on such an iconic and beloved brand. I’m excited to get to work with the Australian Women’s Weekly team and continue to uphold the tradition for great storytelling and engaging coverage of the issues and interests important to women across the country.

“I look forward to finding new ways to connect with and delight our audience, while striving to introduce a new generation of women to the joys of The Weekly.”

She starts in the role on Monday 10th July. An announcement on her replacement at OK! will be made in due course.