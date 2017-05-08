News

TV WEEK PARTNERS WITH LOVE YOUR SISTER’S THE BIG HEART PROJECT

Fresh from actor Samuel Johnson’s emotional wins at the 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards,
TV WEEK is proudly partnering with his Love Your Sister charity to support The Big Heart Project.

The campaign aims to break the world record for the longest line of five-cent pieces by laying a line of coins more than 75.24 kilometres long – the current record held by a town in Austria – in the shape of a giant heart.

Sam won the TV WEEK Gold Logie For Best Personality On Australian TV, as well as the TV WEEK Silver Logie For Best Actor for his portrayal of music guru Molly Meldrum in the Channel Seven miniseries Molly.

The actor then touched the hearts of millions when he used his acceptance speech to express his love for his sister Connie, who has terminal cancer, and to promote her wish to break a world record.

Sam and Connie founded Love Your Sister to raise awareness of cancer and gain support for cancer research. Although Sam has temporarily retired from acting, he’s pledged to continue raising funds until the target of $10 million is reached. It currently stands at just more than $4 million.

To break the record on Wednesday, May 10, Connie needs to collect 3.951 million five-cent coins. She will lay them in the shape of a huge love heart at the netball courts in Lyneham in Canberra. The heart will be so large, it will even be visible from space!

TV WEEK will be there on Wednesday with its Gold Logie photo booth and red carpet to support the record attempt.

Editor Emma Nolan says: “I couldn’t be prouder to partner with Love Your Sister for The Big Heart Project. My family, like many, has been affected by cancer, so the work that Sam and Connie have been doing for the early detection of this terrible disease hit very close to home. I’ll be in Canberra with the TV WEEK team to help out on the day. Let’s break this record and raise lots of money for cancer research.” 

To help Connie break her world record attempt, please visit: loveyoursister.org.

More details about Love Your Sister and The Big Heart Project are in the latest issue of TV WEEK, on sale today. 

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER REVAMPS BRAVEST KIDS AWARDS FOR 2017 RELAUNCH
Announcement

TV WEEK LOGIES DELIVER RECORD DIGITAL GROWTH
Announcement

THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S WEEKLY ASKS READERS TO UNCOVER WOMEN OF THE FUTURE
Announcement

Q&A WITH REAL LIVING EDITOR EMMA VIDGEN
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit