FIAT EXCLUSIVELY PARTNERS WITH ELLE FOR SITE RELAUNCH

FIAT has signed on as exclusive launch partner for the new look ELLE website as part of a major collaboration to coincide with Fashion Week Australia.

The partnership comes as the redesigned ELLE.com.au launches today with new ad capabilities and greater commercial integration opportunities.

Fiorella Di Santo, Director of Sales at Bauer Media said: “ELLE.com.au has shown incredible growth over the past 12 months with an audience increase of 59%* year-on-year. The new ELLE site is optimised for enhanced advertiser integration and we’re delighted that FIAT has come on board as our launch partner to demonstrate these capabilities to full effect.”

“Fiat is thrilled to be the launch partner of the new ELLE.com.au website," said Fulvio Antonelli, Fiat Australia's Director of Marketing. “ELLE's status as the premier fashion publication and its track record for innovation in and integration in the digital space align beautifully with Fiat's own brand values. The Festival of Fiat, led by the fashionable Fiat 500X SUV, is the perfect vehicle for this collaboration.”

The ‘Festival of FIAT’ campaign will incorporate the FIAT 500X SUV across video, an interactive car hunt, written and social content as it offers an intimate behind the scenes look at Australia’s premier fashion and lifestyle event. Former AFL star and hot new presenter Tom Derickx, will be the guide for the week, highlighting the latest fashion innovations, trends and fascinating people with a certain kind of X factor.

Consumers can win the chance to see how fast they can spend $5,000 in a FIAT in the ‘Find the FIAT’ competition hosted on the website. Clues to the location of a FIAT 500X will be hidden throughout the site.

The integrated campaign will be amplified across the To Love Network of brands and in ELLE magazine.

Justine Cullen, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Australia said: “Fashion Week is the biggest event in the Australian fashion calendar so what better time to unveil ELLE’s fresh new online look. At ELLE our focus is always on innovation, and the new site will allow the team to bring the highest quality fashion week content to our audience in the fastest and freshest way possible.”

This latest partnership with FIAT is the culmination of a successful 12 months for ELLE.com.au, with campaigns and native collaborations for Samsung, ASOS, Chanel and Tiffany&Co. In addition to an audience increase of 59%, it has more than 839,000 social connections across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

*Roy Morgan Jan – April 2017 vs Jan – April 2016.