BAUER REVAMPS BRAVEST KIDS AWARDS FOR 2017 RELAUNCH

Bauer Media will recognise Australia’s most courageous children when the revamped and expanded Bravest Kids Awards returns in 2017.

As part of a major overhaul, the former Take 5 Brave Kids Awards, are being relaunched and will harness the power of Bauer Media’s portfolio of leading magazine and digital brands including Now To Love, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day,Take 5 and Yours. These brands tell the emotional and powerful stories of everyday Australians and connect with women and families at scale, reaching 1.9 million parents and 2.7 million women each month.

Each of the four brands will recognise a young Australian who has shown outstanding courage, such as young carers, local heroes, sporting champions as well as those that have demonstrated inspiration and bravery.

Editors from each of the four brands; Kim Doherty, The Australian Women’s Weekly; Fiona Connolly, Woman’s Day; Paul Merrill, Take 5 and Lisa Sinclair, Yours; will decide the most deserving winners who will be featured across Now To Love, via social channels and in magazine.

Jayne Ferguson, general manager of women’s lifestyle and entertainment at Bauer Media said: “After a hugely successful ten year run in Take 5 magazine we have decided to broaden the reach of Bravest Kids to recognise, celebrate and reward the most inspiring young Australians.

“By extending the program across magazine, digital and social platforms, we are maximising the opportunity to unearth those selfless kids and dedicated sporting heroes who contribute so much to our communities. We also encourage Australian business to join us and demonstrate their support in recognising these courageous kids from across the country.”

The competition will open for nominations in the second half of the year.