TV WEEK LOGIES DELIVER RECORD DIGITAL GROWTH

Sunday night’s TV Week Logie Awards recorded huge numbers across the brand’s digital platforms, with more than 1.1 million page views and a Facebook reach of more than four million people.

The 59th year of TVs night of nights, which saw Molly star Samuel Johnson pick up the coveted Gold Logie, delivered record online engagement across Bauer Media’s digital destination for women, Now To Love, and TV Week’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

In the four days from 23-26 April there were 1.1 million page views of Logies content featured on the Now To Love website.

In the seven days from 19-25 April, TV Week’s Facebook page had a reach of 4.495 million people with page views increasing by 911% compared to the previous week.

The numbers on Instagram were similarly impressive. Impressions topped 1.159 million, an increase of 1,380%when compared to the previous week. Reach was up 429%.

The Nine Network broadcast of The Logies pulled in an average national audience of 1.301 million and peaked at 1.766 million, making it the most watched show on Sunday night.

Jayne Ferguson, general manager women’s lifestyle and entertainment at Bauer Media said: “The Logie Awards are the flagship event for TV Week and it’s clear that our compelling content continues to resonate with audiences across our digital platforms in addition to the magazine. Whether it’s on Now To Love or Facebook and Instagram, the hunger to find out the latest news about the stars and shows on Australian television is stronger than ever.”