THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S WEEKLY ASKS READERS TO UNCOVER WOMEN OF THE FUTURE

The Australian Women’s Weekly is asking readers to help uncover the leaders of tomorrow in its Women of the Future awards.

The awards, which are now in their fifth year and have former Governor-General Quentin Bryce as patron, have a prize pool of more than $100,000.

From robotic arms to schools in Africa, these women have been agents for positive change, providing clean drinking water, giving dignity to the homeless, and offering people with disabilities an outlet for their creativity. In all, the AWW Qantas WOTF competition has awarded more than $500,000 in flights and bursaries.

The age bracket has been extended to encompass women between 18 and 34, editor in chief Kim Doherty said.

“This is a way the Australian Women’s Weekly can showcase the up and coming role models and leaders of tomorrow,” Ms Doherty said.

“Clearly we like to feature women who are being successful and telling their stories is something the Weekly can do.”

This year, Julie Bishop is returning to the seven-member judging panel and she is being joined for the first time by media legend and Weekly stalwart Ita Buttrose.

Readers can enter the awards, once again sponsored by Qantas, in the May edition of the magazine, now on sale, or via nowtolove.com.au/womenofthefuture.

Last year’s judges choice winner, Georgina Richards, 23, from Bulimba, Queensland who researched chronic pain, is heading to the University of Oxford to undertake a PhD.

