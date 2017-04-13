Q&A WITH REAL LIVING EDITOR EMMA VIDGEN

What do you love about the current issue of Real Living?

Aside from the cover (I’m completely smitten, how can you not want to dive into those yummy sheets!) I really love our epic top 50 expert style tips feature. There’s so many good ones in there you can literally go home and try tonight.

What is it about the Real Living brand which stands out from other publications?

Real Living is so much more than a magazine; it’s a way of life. We create content that our readers devour, that they aspire to. We offer our audience style and substance.

We produce an enormous amount of original content, and everything we create has that loose, effortless aesthetic we’re famous for. We see decorating as an extension of personal style, it’s fashion for your home.

But you don’t need to be mid-reno to get a kick out of the brand. We also create beautiful lifestyle content through a design lens whether it’s food, fashion, travel or beauty.

How can brands partner with Real Living to access and influence this audience?

We are always on the lookout for partnerships opportunities especially in the events and merchandise space so it’s well worth getting in touch with our brand team to see how we can collaborate.

This year we have a number of exciting new events and activations that will offer an amazing opportunity for our audience to engage with the brand in new ways.

There’s also some pretty cool digital developments on the cards that will be a great way for brands to connect with our audience.

Really it’s just a matter of getting in touch with advertising@bauer-media.com.au.

What sort of content resonates most with the Real Living audience?

The one common thread with our stickiest content is that distinctly loose Australian style. It’s relaxed and it’s cool but it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

What about your job gets you excited to jump out of bed every morning? And what makes you want to hide under the sheets?

I’m fascinated by the way other people live, what makes a place feel like home, how people express their personality through their surrounds. Seeing concepts come together, from a crazy note scribbled down in the middle of the night, to a final story is pretty special too. The things that make me want to hide under the shoot usually involve extreme weather on shoot days – crazy heat or torrential rain.