KESHNEE KEMP NAMED COSMOPOLITAN EDITOR

Bauer Media has appointed Keshnee Kemp as editor of Cosmopolitan.

Kemp has a wealth of multiplatform experience across print, digital, television and video production. She takes the editor’s chair after a period of consulting with publishers and advertisers, including with Bauer and Pacific Magazines, on digital and audience strategies. Prior to that she was executive editor of Famous for almost two years and has held senior roles at Channel Nine including chief of staff of live television program Mornings. She makes a return to Bauer having previously worked as senior writer for NW magazine.

Nick Chan, CEO of Bauer Media said: “Keshnee’s passion for breaking news, pop culture, fashion, politics and the issues that matter to women, combined with her knowledge of engaging audiences across media channels, make her ideally suited to lead Cosmopolitan.”

Speaking on her appointment, Kemp added: “It’s a privilege to be at the helm of Cosmo, a brand notorious for sparking conversation, pushing boundaries and speaking to the bold, modern woman. I look forward to redefining what matters to her today and leading this talented team into the next chapter.”

Fiona Legdin, general manager of fashion, beauty and health at Bauer Media added: “Keshnee has an innate understanding of millennial women and how to create content that connects with them on the channels they choose to engage. She is creative and commercially focused and I am looking forward to seeing her lead cosmopolitan into its next phase.”

 Kemp will start in the role on 10 April.

