BAUER BOOSTS RESEARCH AND INSIGHTS WITH TWO SENIOR HIRES

Following Bauer’s Media’s announcement that it will re-organise its brands under five key consumer categories, Bauer Media has appointed Miram Condon as director of research and in a newly created role named Anna Preston as national strategy manager.

Condon will lead the research team to provide deeper insights into Bauer’s audiences across its portfolio of leading brands and how advertisers can connect with them.

She joined Bauer Media from Roy Morgan Research in January as research and insights manager and was previously planning and strategy director at Pacific Magazines for more than a decade. Prior to that Condon was research director at ACP Magazines (now Bauer Media) for over ten years. She replaces Justin Stone who left Bauer in February after more than 12 years with the business.

As national strategy manager, Preston will provide advertisers with insights across brands, categories and audiences to deliver accountable campaigns and cross-platform results.

She joins from News Corp and prior to that was research and insights director for Mediabrands.

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales at Bauer Media said: “Miriam’s extensive experience in media and her expertise in consumer insights across all our categories will ensure we are delivering meaningful insights for our brands and advertisers to deepen their connection with customers”

“Anna has worked at both publisher and media agency and in this newly created role will leverage all our resources to provide strategic insights for commercial partners that are specific and actionable. I welcome her to Bauer.”

Condon added: “Bauer Media has an unrivalled commitment to understanding its audience in this era of constant consumer change. I’ve always loved the way consumers engage with magazine media and the tripartite relationship between the magazine brand, the audience and advertisers. It’s a privilege to explore and report on women’s lives and their relationships with brands, and Anna and I are looking forward to sharing this with our partners.”

