COSMOPOLITAN LAUNCHES MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

In the week where women are celebrated internationally, Cosmopolitan has put together an eight-page mentor special for their April issue, offering readers the chance to win one of 13 year-long mentorships with Australia’s leading women in their respective fields.

Studies show that workers with mentors earn up to $35k more annually than those who don’t and 80 per cent of millennials believe mentoring is the key to success. So, Cosmo got some of the best female leaders on board from companies like Facebook, Sweaty Betty, Spotify and NAB, to help young women achieve greatness in the workplace.

The list of mentors includes: Amy Lewis, Buying Director, ALDI; Fiona Reynolds, Director of Regional ABC; Andrea Ingham, Director of Sales, Spotify; Cindy Batchelor, Executive General Manager, NAB Business; Roxy Jacenko, Founder & Director, Sweaty Betty PR; Lana Hopkins, Founder, Mon Purse; Selena Mazuran, Founder FBI Fashion College; Mandi Wicks, Director of audio and language content, SBS Radio; Sharon Plant, CEO, Avon; Jan Fran, Co-Host, The Feed, SBS; Kate Box, Head of Retail, Facebook; Shivani Gopal, Founder, The Remarkable Woman and Cosmo’s Editor Claire Askew.

Claire Askew, Cosmopolitan editor said: “The value of having a mentor is undeniable and I am so excited to offer our readers the chance to win one. We at Cosmopolitan are passionate about giving our readers the tools to kick career goals and achieve greatness and I am so excited to see the places they go with a mentor by their side.”

