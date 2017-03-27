TOURISM AUSTRALIA PARTNERS WITH GOURMET TRAVELLER TO SHOWCASE THE TASTE OF AUSTRALIA

Tourism Australia has partnered with Bauer Media’s premier food, travel and lifestyle brand Australian Gourmet Traveller to launch Taste of Australia, a look at the best dining and travel experiences across the country.

Curated by the Gourmet Traveller team, the 100-page booklet is a snapshot of everything good to eat in Australia right now. From cafés in the Kimberley to the shiniest new restaurants on Sydney Harbour, the best Chinese tucker in Alice Springs, a wine tasting in a converted 19th century stone shearing shed under 400-year-old red gums in the Coonawarra, to the coldest Martini served in Melbourne after two in the morning or the freshest in Australian seafood, Taste of Australia has it covered.

The special edition will be mounted on the cover of Gourmet’s April issue.

Cornelia Schulze, general manager of food at Bauer Media said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Tourism Australia to showcase the best of what this country has to offer when it comes to fine dining and travel experiences. Taste of Australia marks our first collaboration and with so many common areas of interest between Tourism Australia and Gourmet, and I look forward to working together again.”

Tourism Australia managing director John O’Sullivan said: “In Australia we are literally spoilt for choice when it comes to our world-class food and wine offering, with the freshest of produce and remarkable people creating a cuisine that is complemented by our spectacular natural environment – and this is a great opportunity to share our story with the world.”

Pat Nourse, managing editor of Gourmet Traveller said: “We’ve designed it to be as much use to someone flying into the country for the first time as it is to someone just driving across town looking for something new and interesting – anyone who gets a kick out of discovering great food and sharing it, in other words.”

The April issue of Gourmet Traveller goes on sale from 27 March.