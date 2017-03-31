NOW TO LOVE’S SOCIAL FOOTPRINT TOPS 3.7 MILLION

Now To Love, which includes brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, TV Week, Good Health, Yours, Take 5, NW, OK! and Mother & Baby, has a combined social community across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter of 3.7 million to the end of February, an increase of 16% year-on year.

Across Facebook alone, Now To Love brands increased by 15% over the past year to almost 3.4 million, with engaged users since its launch in January up by 22%.

The Woman’s Day Facebook community has grown by 26% year on year to more than 1.1 million, while The Weekly recorded 20% growth to more than 575,000 in the past 12 months.

Peter Manten, digital commercial director at Bauer Media said: “Now To Love offers brands a premium, quality and safe environment for which to engage our audience. With such a strong and growing social community, our innovative advertising solutions across platforms including Facebook Canvas and live streaming are delivering significant results for our clients.”

Now to Love is part of Bauer’s To Love Digital ecosystem of powerful female content from Australia’s most loved magazine brands including Food To Love, Homes To Love and leading premium sites ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR and Cosmopolitan. With a combined community of over 11.5 million followers on social media, Bauer Media’s brands are one of the biggest women’s networks in the country.