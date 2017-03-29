DEBORAH HUTTON JOINS NOW TO LOVE AS EDITOR AT LARGE OF NEW SECTION TO MEET THE DEMANDS OF WOMEN 45+

Media personality Deborah Hutton has joined Bauer Xcel Media’s Now To Love as editor at large of ‘Reinvention’, a new section to meet the demands of women 45 and over. The launch comes with a range of sponsorship and brand integration opportunities for advertisers wanting to reach this engaged and valued audience.

Now To Love is the largest network of women’s brands in Australia, with more than two million unique browsers a month and a social network of 3.6 million. Reinvention has been created in partnership with Hutton to provide a platform for women in the prime of their lives who are looking to reignite their passions by providing inspiration and information.

Hutton’s interest in personal wellbeing has led her to establish Balance by Deborah Hutton, an online community which gives women access to coaches and experts in all aspects of life, from health and wellbeing to career and finance.

Speaking on her partnership with Now To Love and her role at Reinvention, Hutton said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Bauer and the Now to Love team to create Reinvention. This is a dedicated section with content from myself, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Yours and Good Health, and some fascinating local and international voices. It is aimed at women like me, in the prime of their lives and looking towards the future. Women who are financially empowered, influential and ready to reignite their passions. It’s their third act and they want to make it count.

“When I created Balance by Deborah Hutton I never expected the reaction we received and the positive impact we have made…every day we are connecting with women who are ready to reinvent their lives and start the next chapter of their story.

“I look forward to sharing some of my favourite articles, interviews and posts, chosen to help you discover the life you desire, full of purpose and passion – This is our time to step into the light and shine.”

A survey commissioned by Bauer Media of women aged 50 to 69 found overall they felt 13.4 years younger than their current age, with 60% still employed in some form of work. In addition, 86% said they went online at least once a day.

A former editor at large of The Australian Women’s Weekly, Hutton is one of the most recognisable personalities in Australia. She has an extensive background in television, hosting programs such as Looking Good and Location, Location, and is currently the host of Foxtel Arts weekly entertainment show Stage & Screen. In addition to her television work she has created her own range of homewares for Kmart and authored two cookbooks.

Christian Fricke, managing director of Bauer Xcel Media added: “As Australia’s largest network of women’s brands, Now To Love caters for women across different life stages and interests across key categories. We’re delighted that Deb has joined the team to guide content that will provide inspirational advice for this group of women.

“Advertisers are increasingly looking for innovative ways to reach this demographic and we have developed several brand integration opportunities across video, native content, galleries, podcasts and sponsorship that will reach this highly engaged audience.”