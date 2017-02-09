THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY REMAINS THE MOST READ WOMEN’S MAGAZINE

#1 publisher | #1 weekly magazine

Commenting on the latest Roy Morgan Readership data ending December 2016, Nick Chan, CEO of Bauer Media said: "Readers are engaging with our magazines in greater numbers with significant readership increases across key brands in 2016.

The Australian Women's Weekly and Woman's Day are once again the most read monthly and weekly women's magazines in the country and there were also strong gains for Harper's BAZAAR, Australian House & Garden, Homes+ and Australian Geographic.

"We continue to deliver audiences at scale across all of our brand platforms and the recent launch of our women's digital platform, Now To Love, is already showing strong growth."

Performance highlights