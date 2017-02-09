THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY REMAINS THE MOST READ WOMEN’S MAGAZINE

#1 publisher | #1 weekly magazine
Commenting on the latest Roy Morgan Readership data ending December 2016, Nick Chan, CEO of Bauer Media said: "Readers are engaging with our magazines in greater numbers with significant readership increases across key brands in 2016.
The Australian Women's Weekly and Woman's Day are once again the most read monthly and weekly women's magazines in the country and there were also strong gains for Harper's BAZAAR, Australian House & Garden, Homes+ and Australian Geographic.
"We continue to deliver audiences at scale across all of our brand platforms and the recent launch of our women's digital platform, Now To Love, is already showing strong growth."
Performance highlights
- The Australian Women's Weekly is the #1 women's magazine, read by 1.68 million every month.
- Woman's Day is the #1 weekly magazine, reaching 168,000 more readers than New Idea.
- Australian House & Garden grew 10% YOY, with 633,000 readers each month.
- Australian Geographic achieved 31% YOY growth, with 591,000 readers.
- Cosmopolitan increased by 5% YOY, with 295,000 readers each month.
- Harper's Bazaar grew by 40% YOY.
- Homes+ had an increase of 34% YOY, with 122,000 readers each month.
- Motor achieved a growth of 41% YOY, with 149,000 readers each month.
- Men's Style Australia grew by 21% YOY, with 40,000 readers each month.