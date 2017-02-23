OLYMPUS PARTNERS WITH ELLE FOR STUDIO LAUNCH

ELLE will deliver social media content faster than ever before with the launch of a dedicated new studio after partnering with Olympus.

The ELLE Studio will give the brands Instagram followers access to the latest products as they arrive to its Sydney offices.

Olympus is the launch partner for the studio with its PEN E-PL8 camera integrated into social content produced by the ELLE team. All images, GIFs and videos produced in the ELLE Studio will be captured on an Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II camera.

Justine Cullen, editor-in-chief at ELLE Australia, said: “The ELLE Studio was created out of the need to be more agile in a market where content is king and the world never sleeps. We now have the ability to turn around high-quality social content within minutes of receiving product, to create GIFs in an instant and host talent to film video segments, all within the heart of the ELLE offices. Olympus was the perfect partner to bring this project to life utilising its new, and incredibly stylish, PEN E-PL8 series.”

Kristie Galea, marketing manager, consumer division, Olympus Australia, said: “The Olympus and ELLE Studio partnership is an exciting initiative which allows us the opportunity to engage a target consumer mindset in an integrated and authentic way not achievable by a traditional media buy. We couldn’t be more excited by the initiative and are looking forward to the six months ahead.”

The ELLE Studio follows other initiatives launched by ELLE, including the creation of a virtual reality fashion film and a groundbreaking mix-and-match cover featuring Gemma Ward, cementing its place as the most innovative magazine on the market.