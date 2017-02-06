NOW TO LOVE, BAUER MEDIA’S PREMIUM CONTENT DESTINATION FOR WOMEN, GOES LIVE

Now To Love, the new digital content destination for women delivering the latest in entertainment, lifestyle, health, parenting and celebrity news has launched today.

Powered by Bauer Media’s leading brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, NW, OK!, Take 5, TV Week, Yours, Good Health, Mother & Baby and Shop til you drop, Now To Love completes Bauer’s digital ecosystem.

A dedicated team of digital journalists led by Bauer Xcel’s content director Emily Kerr will deliver exclusive and original stories alongside content from the magazine’s editorial teams.

Christian Fricke, managing director of Bauer Xcel Media said: “We have brought together Bauer’s leading women’s magazine brands for the first time, allowing consumers to access our expert content across our broad brand portfolio. Now To Love combines the quality of highly engaging content at scale in one place.”

Advertisers have more options to reach consumers across the To Love Network than ever before, with a new commercial division, led by general manager of commercial and innovation Jane Waterhouse, created to deliver high end native campaigns based on real time women’s insights, giving them greater flexibility to interact with audiences.

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales at Bauer Media added: “The launch of Now To Love and introduction of innovative native and cross-platform advertising solutions will give our commercial partners access to audiences across our premium digital platforms. The brands on Now To Love reach one in three women in Australia across digital and print.”

Now To Love completes Bauer’s To Love Digital Network, joining a refreshed Homes To Love, Food To Love and leading premium sites ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR, Gourmet Traveller, Cosmopolitan, beautyheaven and Dolly.

With a combined reach of over nine million female followers on social media and a unique audience of two million, according to Nielsen Digital Ratings Monthly, Bauer Media’s brands are one of the biggest women’s networks in the country.