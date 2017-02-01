COSMOPOLITAN X TINDER BACHELOR OF THE YEAR WINNER ANNOUNCED

The search spanned from builders to bartenders and every guy in between! And the winner of the first ever Cosmopolitan X Tinder Bachelor of the Year is… South Australian RSPCA Inspector, Ryan Anderson.

And great news for the ladies – he’s on Tinder! For the first time ever, Cosmopolitan partnered with Tinder to search for Australia’s most eligible bachelor. Anderson, 30, beat 29 other hopefuls to take out the crown, which was announced at the Cosmopolitan X Tinder Bachelor of the Year party at Ivy in Sydney.

The self-confessed “larrikin” vows to do good with his title: “I’d like to use the exposure to get more rescue dogs adopted,” he says.

As for Anderson’s ideal date? “It would be an early start. We would put the surfboards and the dogs in the car and head to a secluded beach, stopping for coffee on the way,” he says. “We’d spend the day surfing, swimming, snorkelling and hanging out. I think surfing is a good ice-breaker and who doesn't love dogs and the beach?”

Cosmopolitan editor Claire Askew says: “Ryan is a truly worthy winner of our inaugural Cosmo X Tinder Bachelor of the Year. He embodies the spirit of a true Aussie bloke, winning Cosmo readers over with his giant heart. He’s dedicated his life to rescuing abused and homeless dogs and even had fellow Bachelor finalist actor Ishak Issa urging people to vote for him. There’s no denying Ryan’s a top bloke and the bonus is he’s on Tinder – so get swiping, ladies!”

As part of the coveted title, Anderson will take home $5,000.