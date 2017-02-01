News

COSMOPOLITAN X TINDER BACHELOR OF THE YEAR WINNER ANNOUNCED

The search spanned from builders to bartenders and every guy in between! And the winner of the first ever Cosmopolitan X Tinder Bachelor of the Year is… South Australian RSPCA Inspector, Ryan Anderson.

And great news for the ladies – he’s on Tinder! For the first time ever, Cosmopolitan partnered with Tinder to search for Australia’s most eligible bachelor. Anderson, 30, beat 29 other hopefuls to take out the crown, which was announced at the Cosmopolitan X Tinder Bachelor of the Year party at Ivy in Sydney.

The self-confessed “larrikin” vows to do good with his title: “I’d like to use the exposure to get more rescue dogs adopted,” he says.

As for Anderson’s ideal date? “It would be an early start. We would put the surfboards and the dogs in the car and head to a secluded beach, stopping for coffee on the way,” he says. “We’d spend the day surfing, swimming, snorkelling and hanging out. I think surfing is a good ice-breaker and who doesn't love dogs and the beach?”

Cosmopolitan editor Claire Askew says: “Ryan is a truly worthy winner of our inaugural Cosmo X Tinder Bachelor of the Year. He embodies the spirit of a true Aussie bloke, winning Cosmo readers over with his giant heart. He’s dedicated his life to rescuing abused and homeless dogs and even had fellow Bachelor finalist actor Ishak Issa urging people to vote for him. There’s no denying Ryan’s a top bloke and the bonus is he’s on Tinder – so get swiping, ladies!”  

As part of the coveted title, Anderson will take home $5,000.

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER MEDIA NAMES SARAH OAKES AS AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER EDITOR

Announcement

NOW TO LOVE, BAUER MEDIA’S PREMIUM CONTENT DESTINATION FOR WOMEN, GOES LIVE

Announcement

AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER AND BELLE CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER WITH CHINESE EDITIONS
Announcement

WESTPAC AND DAVID JONES JOIN HARPER’S BAZAAR IN CELEBRATING CHINESE NEW YEAR

Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit