COSMOPOLITAN FLIES THE RAINBOW FLAG WITH FIRST PRIDE ISSUE

Cosmopolitan has launched its first ever Pride issue, including a celebration of the 50 most influential and inspiring LGBTQI and allied Australians, in the inaugural Rainbow List.

Timed to coincide with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, self-confessed gender-fluid star Ruby Rose is the cover star of the special March issue. She said: “I am eternally blessed and humbled to be included in this terrific list of inspirational people. I feel ecstatic to be part of the LGBTQI community and I hope my journey gives people the confidence to be themselves.”

The Pride issues comes as 80% of Cosmo readers surveyed said they support marriage equality. In recognition of those who campaign and advocate for the rights of all LGBTQI people, Cosmopolitan has compiled its first Rainbow List.

A panel of six experts, including Labor’s Penny Wong and Prof. Kerryn Phelps, helped to single out the top 50 role models and those who have worked tirelessly for LGBTQI people to be treated equally.

The Rainbow List includes: Singer Anthony Callea; actor and comedian Josh Thomas; Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore; pop star Kylie Minogue; performer Courtney Act; model Gemma Cowling; radio personality and comedian Em Rusciano; beyondblue CEO Georgie Harman; actor and singer Tim Campbell; Qantas CEO Alan Joyce; former rugby league player Casey Conway; comedian Joel Creasey; fashion designer Toni Maticevski; Matildas player Michelle Heyman and author and journalist Benjamin Law.

Claire Askew, Cosmopolitan editor said: “We recently asked the Cosmo reader what political issue they cared about most – marriage equality was number one. That’s why, in honour of the LGBTQI community, we have put together this special Cosmo Pride issue – just in time for Mardi Gras. I am proud to call myself and Cosmopolitan magazine allies to the LGBTQI community. We truly believe that love is love.”

Cosmopolitan’s Pride issue goes on sale on Thursday 9 February. 

