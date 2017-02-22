News

BELLE REVEALS WINNERS OF ARTSTART 2017

Bauer Media’s premium homes magazine Belle has revealed the winners of this year’s Belle ArtStart competition which unearths Australia’s most talented unrepresented artists.

The competition, which is sponsored by Belle Property, Peroni and Kerry Armstrong Art, has named 24-year-old UNSW Art & Design graduate, Henry Curchod, as the winner of this year’s $10,000 prize for his piece, ‘Land More Bright than Sky’.

Now in its second year, Belle ArtStart is a prize with a difference, as entrants aged 16 to 25 must be willing to sell their work at the event, held last night at a warehouse space in Sydney’s Alexandria, and all submissions must be painted on the same size canvas.

Second prize of $5,000 went to ‘The Flight Home’ by Phoebe Halpin, 25, a graduate of the National Art School, while 21-year-old Anna May Henry, also a graduate of the National Art School took home $2,500 for her painting, ‘Gumnuts’.

Belle editor Tanya Buchanan said: “Belle readers are passionate about art and this competition is a recognition of the burgeoning talent we have in Australia. This year we had close to 100 entries and all were of a high standard. I want to thank all those that submitted pieces and congratulate our three outstanding winners.”

The winning works and the event coverage will be featured in the May issue of Belle – on sale April 17. A catalogue of all the works is available from belleartstart@bauer-media.com.au.

Bauer Media is the market leading publisher of homes magazines in the country, with brands including Australian House & Garden, Homes+, Real Living and Belle.

