BAUERWORKS APPOINTS FIRST BRAND PARTNERSHIP DIRECTOR

Bauer Media’s content marketing arm BauerWorks continues to build its senior leadership team, appointing Cat Bowe to the newly created role of brand partnership director.

Responsible for developing new business by identifying and delivering strategic partnership opportunities, she will also work with current BauerWorks partners to develop new growth prospects.

Bowe has extensive experience in strategic planning, marketing and commercial development. She has held senior roles at Sydney Festival and for professional surfer Sally Fitzgibbons’ lifestyle business Fitzgibbons International. The majority of her career has been spent at Fairfax Media where she started as sponsorship manager, becoming head of sponsorship, events and then sponsorship director.

BauerWorks executive general manager Eugene Varricchio said: “Cat has a proven track record of working with some of Australia’s leading companies and government organisations and I’m delighted she is bringing that experience to BauerWorks to help drive new commercial partnerships. “

Bowe said: “I like to work in a culture that encourages creativity, innovation and efficiency and am looking forward to playing a key role in the strategic development of client portfolios through content initiatives with BauerWorks. There is a wonderful opportunity here to increase the depth of connection with clients and allow them to tap into the skills and knowledge of a new team in media.”

In November, BauerWorks announced the appointment of two more senior executives. Catherine Ross joined in the new role of director of insights, while Stu Stevens was hired as digital director.

Bowe will start in the role on 7 March.

BauerWorks is a leading brand publisher in Australia and partners with organisations such as CPA Australia, Myer, Telstra and Westfield to build audiences and drive commercial outcomes.