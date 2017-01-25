WESTPAC AND DAVID JONES JOIN HARPER’S BAZAAR IN CELEBRATING CHINESE NEW YEAR

Harper’s BAZAAR is once again launching a dedicated Chinese language edition to mark Chinese New Year, with Westpac and David Jones signing on as key commercial partners.

Now in its sixth year, Harper’s BAZAAR Chinese issue is the quintessential guide to Australia’s premium luxury brands showcasing the best in shopping, entertainment and culture for Chinese tourists, Chinese Australians and Diagous.

In the lead up to its 200 year anniversary, Westpac has partnered with Harper’s Chinese for the fifth year running, with David Jones also supporting the issue which features its ambassador, Jessica Gomes, on the cover.

Fiona Legdin, general manager fashion, beauty and heath at Bauer Media said: “This edition is one of two Chinese-language editions we create each year and we are seeing a huge growth in this market. We are delighted that Westpac and David Jones are partnering with us to bring our premium Harper’s content to our Chinese visitors and residents.”

Kellie Hush, editor-in-chief of Harper’s BAZAAR added: “The latest Harper’s BAZAAR Chinese-language edition is a beautifully crafted and deeply luxurious shopping guide. Editorially we strive to deliver content to inspire some serious shopping while we celebrate Chinese New Year in Australia.”

The issue is also being supported by Harper’s BAZAAR Chinese foundation clients including Chanel, Lancome, Cartier, Estee Lauder, Chole, Miu Miu, Furla, Bulgari, Mont Blanc, Marc Jacobs, Ole Lynggaard, Burberry and Dan Murphy’s.

The 100-page edition will be distributed nationally from 23 January.

Harper’s BAZAAR publishes a second Chinese language edition to coincide with Golden Week in October.