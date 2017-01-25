AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER AND BELLE CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER WITH CHINESE EDITIONS

Premium Bauer Media magazines Australian Gourmet Traveller and Belle are marking the Year of the Rooster by launching dedicated Chinese-language editions.

The editions, published to coincide with Chinese New Year, which starts on 28 January, are aimed at in-bound Chinese tourists and Chinese Australian residents.

Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency, is forecasting that 2017 will surpass last year’s total of more than six million outbound trips by Chinese New Year tourists, with Australia featuring strongly in the top 10 destinations.

Gourmet Traveller’s 100-page special issue will feature a selection of the finest food, wine and travel experiences in the country, including guides to the Gold Coast and Great Ocean Road, a list of the best new restaurants in Australia, and late-night dining in Melbourne, as well as coverage of urban wineries, the best new hotels in Sydney, and the nation’s sweetest chocolate shops.

Speaking about the issue, Gourmet Traveller’s third Chinese-language edition, Cornelia Schulze, general manger of food and homes at Bauer Media said: “The Chinese-language issues of Gourmet Traveller are an indispensable guide to the best food, wine and travel experiences, especially curated for this market. It’s about distilling the finest luxury experiences this country has to offer, whether it be fine dining or the great outdoors.”

Distributed alongside the Gourmet Traveller issue will be a Chinese edition of Bauer’s premium luxury interior design brand, Belle. The 52-page magazine will feature a stunning line-up of Australian and international homes, from luxurious apartments in Sydney and New York to the chic Parisian abode of legendary shoe designer Christian Louboutin. Belle’s style director at large, Steve Cordony, reveals the latest design trends, while Belle’s interior design editor, Lucy McCabe, and Sydney interior designer and retailer Pamela Makin go shopping for that furnishing essential, the sofa.

“Australia is leading the world in cutting-edge interior design. We are very proud to publish the most beautiful and dynamic interiors and provide inspiration about what to buy to decorate your all-important house or apartment for Chinese visitors to enjoy over the New Year festivities,” added Tanya Buchanan, editor of Belle.

Both issues will be available at five-star hotels, casinos, duty-free shops and airport lounges from Monday 23 January.