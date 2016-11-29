Bauer Media announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador

TV WEEK is excited to announce Dannii Minogue as our 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador!

In her role as ambassador, she will also be a judge for the Graham Kennedy Award For Most Outstanding Newcomer and act as a mentor to the award’s nominees.



Having been in the entertainment industry since she was 11 years old, Dannii has many pearls of wisdom for those starting out today.



“Being chosen as an ambassador for TV’s night of nights is a great thrill,” Dannii says. “Attending the event is always really special, but I’m so excited to be involved on a whole other level in 2017.”

The 59th TV WEEK Logie Awards 2017 will take place at Crown Entertainment Complex’s Palladium Room in Melbourne on Sunday, April 23, 2017. It will be broadcast on the Nine Network.

“We are thrilled to have Dannii working with the TV WEEK team and nominees for the biggest event on our calendar,” TV WEEK Editor Emma Nolan says.

The much-loved entertainment figure will also make key appearances and be an active ambassador on social media leading up to the event.

“Growing up in TV, the TV WEEK Logie Awards are everything to this industry,” Dannii says. “They’ve been an important part of my life.”

In addition to appearing at the TV WEEK Logie Awards as the official ambassador, Dannii will also be attending the television industry event held by Film Victoria at Crown Melbourne the night before on behalf of TV WEEK.

“Dannii has always been such a big supporter of the event and has become such a firm favourite with the TV WEEK team and its readers over the years,” TV WEEK General Manager Jayne Ferguson says.

Make sure you head to www.tvweeklogieawards.com.au to cast your vote before entries close on Sunday, December 18.