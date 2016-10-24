BAUER MEDIA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TEAM

Bauer Media has today announced the executive team that will lead the business as it reorganises its brands under five key consumer segments.



The segments of Women’s Entertainment & Lifestyle; Homes; Food; Fashion, Health & Beauty; Motoring and Trader, will simplify Bauer’s operations, allow the business to deepen its connection with consumers and their interests and build new revenue streams.



Jayne Ferguson, currently publisher of mass brands, TV Week, NW, OK! and Take5, becomes general manager of Women’s Entertainment & Lifestyle, which will include The Australian Women’s Weekly and Woman’s Day.



Fiona Legdin joins Bauer Media as general manager of Fashion, Health & Beauty, which includes Harper’s BAZAAR, COSMOPOLITAN, ELLE, Dolly, Shop and Men’s Style. She was most recently group publisher at Pacific Magazines and has more than 20 years’ publishing experience with brands such as InStyle and Who. She previously worked at ACP Magazines (now Bauer Media) for 15 years in editorial, marketing and advertising roles.



Legdin said: “I look forward to joining Bauer to lead the Fashion, Beauty and Health business. At the heart are the formidable global Hearst brands and I’m excited by the opportunity to build upon their existing strengths and work with the teams to develop new directions to grow the business.”



Nick Chan, CEO of Bauer Media said: “I’m delighted that Fiona is joining the Bauer team. Her considerable publishing experience and skills in building multi-platform brands will prove invaluable as we implement our new strategy.”

Cornelia Schulze, currently publisher of the specialist division, becomes general manager of the Food and Homes segments.

Brands that do not naturally fit into the five segments will transition to content and specialist publishing business BauerWorks to align with Bauer’s other specialist brands. Eugene Varricchio remains as lead of that business in addition to his role as operations director.

The rest of the executive team remains unchanged:

Keith Falconer, CEO of Bauer Trader Media will lead the Motoring and Trader segments.

Fiorella Di Santo heads the advertising sales teams as director of sales.

Christian Fricke is managing director of digital division BauerXcel.

Andrew Stedwell remains CFO for the Group.

Paul Dykzeul is CEO of Bauer Media New Zealand.

Kelly Young continues as director of people and culture.

Chan added: “Our highly experienced executive team will implement and drive our new strategy going forward.

“These are strong and buoyant segments in terms of both consumer and advertiser commitment and we already hold significant or leading positions in many of them. The executive team, together with our dedicated staff, will position Bauer for future success in a rapidly evolving consumer, commercial and media environment.”