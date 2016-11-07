COSMOPOLITAN NAMES MEDIA BACHELOR OF THE YEAR

After more than 120 entries from single men working in media, marketing and advertising across Australia, the winner of this year’s coveted COSMOPOLITAN Media Bachelor of the Year can be revealed.

Southern Cross Austereo radio announcer Jesse Lawrence has taken the crown as the most eligible man in media. The 29-year-old Perth native, who now lives in Sydney’s Bondi, works as an announcer on 2Day FM in addition to being a global presenter for music festivals across the world.

On being named winner of COSMOPOLITAN’s Media Bachelor of the Year, Jesse said: “I’m honestly so humbled and flattered to be chosen. What an honour! Thanks to everyone who voted for me and I can’t wait to meet all the guys in the Top 30.”

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales at Bauer Media said: “Congratulations to Jesse for being named COSMOPOLITAN’s Media Bachelor of the Year. The competition, as always, was incredibly tough from our single male colleagues working in media and we thank all of those that put themselves forward.”

Jesse now joins Top 30 bachelors of 2016 who are also announced today.

COSMOPOLITAN partnered with Tinder, the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, for this year’s competition. Sixteen of the top 30 bachelors were selected via the app during a nomination process that allowed the public to swipe right for their favourite bachelor. The voting process now moves online, letting Australia choose their 2016 Bachelor of the Year.

The winner will be announced at the Cosmo/Tinder Bachelor Party in February, and for the first time, members of the public are able to purchase tickets to what will be one of the hottest parties of the year.

COSMOPOLITAN editor Claire Askew said: “COSMOPOLITAN generally focuses on celebrating women; however, we’re excited to be helping celebrate the great men in Australia. This year is about more than just the actors, singers and models (although they are there!); it’s a celebration of all the amazing guys out there. Partnering with Tinder has allowed us to reach a whole new range of bachelors, and we can’t wait to see who the public chooses as their 2016 Bachelor of the Year.”

The top 30 Bachelors are:

Andrew Clements (TINDER) – Broadcasting Student and Part-Time Model

Ash Williams – Comedian

Ben Cameron (TINDER) – Mechanic and Topless Waiter

Brando Hasick – Fitness Trainer at Body by Brando

Brendan Booth (TINDER) – Underwater Construction Supervisor

Craig Dunlop – NT News Journalist

Cyrus Villanueva – Singer

Dave Bullen (TINDER) – New Homes Consultant

David Muzic (TINDER) – Carpenter

Ethan Munday (TINDER) – Primary School Teaching Student

Evan Brown (TINDER) – Bar Manager at Wild Rover

Griffin Bellette (TINDER) - Student

Ishak Issa – Actor

James Ray (TINDER) – Plumber and Bar Co-Owner

Jason Smith – NovaFM Presenter

Jesse Lawrence – Presenter and Voice-Over Artist

Joe Klocek – Actor

Josh Cole (TINDER) – Combat Systems Operator in the Royal Australian Navy

Julian Cincotta – Chef/Co-Owner of Butter and Thievery restaurants

Jye Wilson (TINDER) – Carpenter

Lachlan Dornauf (TINDER) – Commercial Real Estate Agent

Michael Newman (TINDER) – Landscaper

Michael Roeger – Paralympic Athlete

Philly – Rapper

Roger Mushtaq (TINDER) – Customer Service Representative

Ryan Anderson (TINDER) – RSPCA Inspector

Theo Tarpinian (TINDER) – Model, Music Engineer and Fitness Trainer

Tim Simona – Wests Tigers Player

Tom Tilley – Triple J Hack host

Zeke Simat – Model

To vote for your favourite bachelor go to http://www.cosmopolitan.com.au/votebachelor