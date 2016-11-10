COSMOPOLITAN Women of the Year Awards 2016

Celebrating Australia’s most inspiring and extraordinary women, this year marked the 10th Annual Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards. Held on Thursday, 10th November at Centennial Homestead, the awards recognised the outstanding achievements of nominees across ten diverse categories including sport, fashion design, humanitarianism and social media.

Key guests in attendance included Delta Goodrem, Julia Gillard, Bonnie Sveen, Erin Molan, Sam Armytage, Pip Edwards, Sam Frost, Georgia Love, Samantha Harris, Bethany Hamilton and current World Number One surfer, Tyler Wright, with special guest performance by talented trio The Koi Boys.

This year there were five fabulous nominees in each category, with winners including Margot Robbie (Actress of the Year), Dami Im (Artist of the Year), Carrie Bickmore (TV Presenter of the Year), Miranda Kerr (Entrepreneur of the Year) and Sam Frost (Radio Presenter of the Year).

Fiona Legdin, general manager of fashion, health and beauty at Bauer said: “The Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards celebrate the achievements of inspiring and talented women and we congratulate all those recognised today. They reflect the positioning of the Cosmopolitan brand and are a key pillar of the multi-platform offering where we connect our audiences with commercial partners.”

This year’s lunchtime event saw inspirational professional surfer Bethany Hamilton as the special guest presenter for the Sportswomen of the Year Award, along with former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard presenting the prestigious Hall of Fame award to this year’s recipient Delta Goodrem.

2015 Hall of Fame honouree Julia Gillard in her speech last year perfectly captured the essence of who the Cosmo reader is, and what the Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards represent -

“Today’s Cosmo reader is a woman who grew up knowing she was equal to men. A woman who expects, in facts demands, to have options and choices in her life,” said Ms Gillard at last year’s event. “It’s your generation that is going to break down the final set of barriers for women in our society…But it won’t happen by accident. It will only happen if we think carefully, campaign cleverly and come together to raise our voices for change.”

Category Winners and Presenters

Actress of the Year

Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad

Rose Byrne, Bad Neighbours 2

Bonnie Sveen, The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy, The Secret Daughter

Pia Miller, Home and Away

Social Media Star of the Year

Emily Skye, @emilyskyefit

Jessica Stein, @tuulavintage

Chloe Morello, @chloemorello

Tash Oakley, @tashoakley/@abikiniaday

Lola Perrin & Lea Fox, @twogirlsonefork

Fashion Designer of the Year

Sharona Harris, F+H Jewellery

Michelle Aznavorian, Misha Collection

Pip Edwards & Claire Tregoning, P.E Nation

Cheryl, Vanessa and Gabrielle Manning, Manning Cartell

Kara Liu, Interval

TV Presenter of the Year

Carrie Bickmore

Sonia Kruger

Samantha Armytage

Sylvia Jeffreys

Erin Molan

Sportswoman of the Year

Michelle Payne

Jordan Mercer

Carmen Marton

Melissa Tapper

Cate Campbell

Artist of the Year

Dami Im

Iggy Azalea

Meg Mac

Thelma Plum

Montaigne

Game Changer of the Year

Rhiannon Tracey

Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Margot Fink

Amelia Telford

Drisana Levitzke-Gray

Entrepreneur of the Year

Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics

Lana Hopkins, Mon Purse

Sara Caverley, Sol Sana

Rebekah Campbell, Hey You

Cyan Ta’eed, Envato

Humanitarian of the Year

Rochelle Courtenay

Stephanie Lorenzo

Khadija Gbla

Urge Dinegde

Sarah Yahya

Radio Presenter of the Year

Sam Frost

Heidi Anderson

Maz Compton

Veronica Milsom

Monty Dimond

Hall of Fame Award:

Recipient: Delta Goodrem