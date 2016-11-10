COSMOPOLITAN Women of the Year Awards 2016

Celebrating Australia’s most inspiring and extraordinary women, this year marked the 10th Annual Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards. Held on Thursday, 10th November at Centennial Homestead, the awards recognised the outstanding achievements of nominees across ten diverse categories including sport, fashion design, humanitarianism and social media.
Key guests in attendance included Delta Goodrem, Julia Gillard, Bonnie Sveen, Erin Molan, Sam Armytage, Pip Edwards, Sam Frost, Georgia Love, Samantha Harris, Bethany Hamilton and current World Number One surfer, Tyler Wright, with special guest performance by talented trio The Koi Boys.
This year there were five fabulous nominees in each category, with winners including Margot Robbie (Actress of the Year), Dami Im (Artist of the Year), Carrie Bickmore (TV Presenter of the Year), Miranda Kerr (Entrepreneur of the Year) and Sam Frost (Radio Presenter of the Year).
Fiona Legdin, general manager of fashion, health and beauty at Bauer said: “The Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards celebrate the achievements of inspiring and talented women and we congratulate all those recognised today. They reflect the positioning of the Cosmopolitan brand and are a key pillar of the multi-platform offering where we connect our audiences with commercial partners.”
This year’s lunchtime event saw inspirational professional surfer Bethany Hamilton as the special guest presenter for the Sportswomen of the Year Award, along with former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard presenting the prestigious Hall of Fame award to this year’s recipient Delta Goodrem.
2015 Hall of Fame honouree Julia Gillard in her speech last year perfectly captured the essence of who the Cosmo reader is, and what the Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards represent -
“Today’s Cosmo reader is a woman who grew up knowing she was equal to men. A woman who expects, in facts demands, to have options and choices in her life,” said Ms Gillard at last year’s event. “It’s your generation that is going to break down the final set of barriers for women in our society…But it won’t happen by accident. It will only happen if we think carefully, campaign cleverly and come together to raise our voices for change.”
Category Winners and Presenters
Actress of the Year
- Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad
- Rose Byrne, Bad Neighbours 2
- Bonnie Sveen, The Secret Daughter
- Jessica Mauboy, The Secret Daughter
- Pia Miller, Home and Away
Social Media Star of the Year
- Emily Skye, @emilyskyefit
- Jessica Stein, @tuulavintage
- Chloe Morello, @chloemorello
- Tash Oakley, @tashoakley/@abikiniaday
- Lola Perrin & Lea Fox, @twogirlsonefork
Fashion Designer of the Year
- Sharona Harris, F+H Jewellery
- Michelle Aznavorian, Misha Collection
- Pip Edwards & Claire Tregoning, P.E Nation
- Cheryl, Vanessa and Gabrielle Manning, Manning Cartell
- Kara Liu, Interval
TV Presenter of the Year
- Carrie Bickmore
- Sonia Kruger
- Samantha Armytage
- Sylvia Jeffreys
- Erin Molan
Sportswoman of the Year
- Michelle Payne
- Jordan Mercer
- Carmen Marton
- Melissa Tapper
- Cate Campbell
Artist of the Year
- Dami Im
- Iggy Azalea
- Meg Mac
- Thelma Plum
- Montaigne
Game Changer of the Year
- Rhiannon Tracey
- Yassmin Abdel-Magied
- Margot Fink
- Amelia Telford
- Drisana Levitzke-Gray
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics
- Lana Hopkins, Mon Purse
- Sara Caverley, Sol Sana
- Rebekah Campbell, Hey You
- Cyan Ta’eed, Envato
Humanitarian of the Year
- Rochelle Courtenay
- Stephanie Lorenzo
- Khadija Gbla
- Urge Dinegde
- Sarah Yahya
Radio Presenter of the Year
- Sam Frost
- Heidi Anderson
- Maz Compton
- Veronica Milsom
- Monty Dimond
Hall of Fame Award:
Recipient: Delta Goodrem