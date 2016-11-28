BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS

Capitalising on Australia’s growing appetite for apartment living, Bauer Media’s Belle is launching its inaugural SMART SPACES spin-off magazine.

SMART SPACES features a line-up of beautiful apartments designed by leading Australian architects and interior designers, a selection of exciting international spaces and stunning imagery offering plenty of decorating and styling inspiration.

Major advertisers in the special edition include Mirvac, Smeg, Blum and Domayne.

Australia is currently experiencing the biggest apartment development boom to date, with an estimated 80,000 apartments presently under construction and another 117,000 approved or in the off-the-plan marketing phase. Apartments now represent 46% of all approved dwellings.

Cornelia Schulze, general manager, homes at Bauer Media said: “For 40 years, Belle has delivered the best in Australian and international design and SMART SPACES is the latest addition to our growing portfolio of premium brand extensions. Australians are opting to live in an apartment because they enjoy the lifestyle that comes with it. It is no longer the second-best option, only to be considered if buying a house is financially impossible.”

Belle editor, Tanya Buchanan added: “For many culturally curious, millennially minded Australians, apartment living is becoming the smarter and more enriching way to live. There is no doubt it is experiencing a massive surge in popularity and SMART SPACES has been produced to showcase the beautiful design and interiors of the best in Australia, while offering advice and inspiration on how to achieve chic apartment living.

The 100-page SMART SPACE magazine goes on sale across the country on Monday 28 November and will be included with subscription copies of Belle and other Bauerpremium titles.