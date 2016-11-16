AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC ADVENTURES TV SERIES AIRS IN CHINA

Bauer Media produced TV series Australian Geographic Adventures has aired on the Beijing Documentary Channel to 30 million homes in China – the first time Australian Geographic has had a program shown in the country. The Beijing Documentary Channel is one of Beijing Television’s stable of cable channels and is distributed nationally.

The seven-part series, which is hosted by David Reyne and Caroline Pemberton, was distributed in China by natural history producer NHNZ.

Australian Geographic Adventures focusses on Australian’s sense of adventure and in season one, travels the length of the east coast in search of extraordinary stories and experiences, before the series culminates in the tropics of North Queensland.

The deal to distribute the series in China is the first time it has been broadcast outside of Australia. It originally aired on the Nine Network in 2015.

Jo Runciman, publisher of Australian Geographic said: “We’re so proud of this series and delighted that so many people in China got to see some quintessential Australian stories, thanks to NHNZ. We are very keen to produce season two and are looking for sponsors to help us achieve that, as well as examining other opportunities for the program to be distributed in other territories.”

NHNZ established an office in Beijing in 2000 and has done multiple co-productions in China. It is now one of the biggest independent documentary production companies in the country.