ELLE TAKES OVER TWITTER HQ TO PRODUCE NOVEMBER ISSUE IN WORLD FIRST

In its latest move to give readers innovative new experiences and advertisers fresh creative opportunities, ELLE is taking over Twitter’s Australian offices. Offering consumers a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the world’s most iconic women’s magazines is produced, the world-first initiative will also give them the opportunity to help direct its content.

From today, ELLE’s editorial team will pack up their fashion racks and relocate from Bauer Media’s Park St Sydney offices to TwitterAU HQ. For a week, ELLE, in partnership with TwitterAU, will provide a real-time perspective on how the magazine is produced through video and live feeds pushed out on the social media platform.

Readers can also help influence what will make it into the November issue, with Twitter polls and other content enabling them to decide on areas such as picture selection and headlines.

As part of the activation, there will be a week of reader events and a private dinner for advertisers featuring Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson and leading French fashion photographer and former international creative director for ELLE, Gilles Bensimon.

Brand partners for the takeover include Moët & Chandon, Benefit, Lululemon and Nike who will be activating a series of reader events and initiatives during the takeover week.

Marina Go, general manager of Hearst Brands and publisher of ELLE, said: “While it has a magazine heritage, ELLE is a multi-channel brand that engages with women on the media platforms they interact with. This world-first partnership with Twitter underlies that commitment and puts power into readers’ hands to shape what appears in the November issue.”

Justine Cullen, editor-in-chief of ELLE, said: “We are so delighted that Elle Macpherson and Gilles Bensimon – two very important characters in the history of the ELLE brand internationally – are joining us to kick off this week of activity, and thrilled to invite our commercial partners to celebrate what is an innovative collaboration between two leading media brands.”

Karen Stocks, managing director at Twitter Australia added: “TwitterAU is excited to be partnering with ELLE, one of Australia’s leading women’s lifestyle magazines, on this world-first innovative use of the Twitter platform. Twitter is what's happening in the world right now and the place where live commentary and events come to life unlike anywhere else. We can’t wait to see the magic that is created when TwitterAU and ELLE come together and Twitter users get their chance to take part in bringing one of their favourite magazines to life.”

The Twitter partnership is the latest innovation for ELLE, which has recently launched shoppable videos, allowing consumers to click and buy direct from the screen through a retailer’s online store. In another first, ELLE created a lift-and-flip cover starring supermodel Gemma Ward, giving readers the chance to create a host of different beauty looks.

For all the latest, make sure you are following #ELLETwitterTakeover, @ELLEaus and @TwitterAU