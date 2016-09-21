News

BAUER MEDIA APPOINTS WARWICK TAYLOR AS DIRECTOR OF MEDIA SOLUTIONS

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced publishing and media agency executive Warwick Taylor as director of media solutions.

Taylor joins Bauer from Carat, where for the last five years as group business director he headed up the team responsible for Super Retail Group managing brands such as Rebel, Supercheap Auto and BCF, as well as managing the successful rebrand and launch of wagering brand UBET.

He started his media career at AIS Media, moving to ZenithOptimedia in both Australia and Singapore to manage accounts such as Nestle, Telstra, Lion Nathan, Gulf Air and News Limited. He then joined News Limited as integrated sales manager, working across multi platform sales teams to develop a strategic approach to integrated client solutions.  

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales at Bauer Media said: “Advertisers want innovative ways of engaging with our audiences and Warwick’s extensive experience across agencies and media means he is well suited to lead our media solutions teams nationally. He will drive our teams in continuing to provide creative and engaging solutions for our commercial partners.”

Taylor added: “I’m delighted to be joining Bauer Media and work with its sales teams across its broad portfolio of brands to offer clients compelling opportunities to connect with consumers across magazines, digital and live experiences.”

He starts on 26 September.

