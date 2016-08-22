SHOP TIL YOU DROP REVIVES MINI-MAGAZINES WITH THE RETURN OF SHOP WEDDINGS

Brides to be will not want to miss the Spring issue of SHOP Til You Drop which sees the return of SHOP Weddings – a 32-page mini-magazine giving readers the best, latest and most beautiful pieces for their special day.

From romantic editorials, advice from the experts, to the latest trends for brides, bridesmaids and accessories, SHOP Weddings will become an annual fixture in the publishing calendar.

SHOP Weddings makes a return after several years and is in response to demands from readers for a curated overview to make the wedding shopping experience both exciting and easier and comes ahead of the popular Spring wedding season.

It also marks the return of the SHOP mini-magazine which was a reader favourite when the title was monthly. This time it will be linked heavily with SHOP’s social media channels.

Alissa Thomas, editor of SHOP Til You Drop said: “The return of SHOP Weddings is an exciting venture of the SHOP brand. A return to genre-specific mini-magazines, which have always been a key part of what readers love about SHOP. A wedding is such an important time in a woman’s life, and an absolute key time for shopping. We look forward to inspiring a whole new generation of fashionable brides.”

The 32-page special mini mag will be on sale with the Spring issue of SHOP TIl You Drop from Monday 22 August.