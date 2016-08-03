Q & A with Bauer Media's Fiorella Di Santo on the B&T Women in Media Awards

What does the Women in Media event mean to you?

Much has been written about the importance of having women in senior leadership roles and the Women in Media Awards are a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements of a diverse range of successful women who work across all aspects of our industry.

Why did Bauer Media want to be a headline sponsor?

Bauer is the leading media company when it comes to understanding all Australian women. There is no other company in the country that offers the breadth of brands across magazines, digital and live experiences as we do, so Women in Media is perfect fit for us.

We have supported the awards since their inception four years ago and we see it as a way of celebrating the hard work of women who continue to drive our media industry forward.

Why do you think events like this are important for the industry?

Events like this are a great way to recognise the achievements of so many inspirational and talented women in this industry. I hope that their efforts encourage young women in our industry to be passionate, creative and to strive for leadership roles.

What are you looking forward to most about the event?

Aside from recognising the achievements of a group of exceptional women, it’s the chance to catch up with colleagues who I haven’t seen for a while.

What’s the most important thing to focus on when it comes to women’s role in the industry?

Exceptional achievement should be celebrated so that we inspire the next generation of women in media.

The Women in Media Awards and inaugural Forum is on August 19 at Randwick Racecourse Sydney, with tickets available here. You can still enter awards until 5pm this afternoon, with late entries extended until next Friday July 1.