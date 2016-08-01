ELLE LAUNCHES SHOPPABLE VIDEO

In an Australian publishing first, ELLE.com.au has created a series of interactive shoppable videos where consumers can click and buy direct from the screen through a retailer’s online store.

The ELLE editorial team directed and featured in the videos wearing their favourite pieces from the season, based on what is on trend, easy-to-wear and affordable.

Four shoppable videos, 10 Dresses We Love Right Now, 5 Great Coats Under $200, 8 Pieces To Take You From Barre To Brunch and 8 High Street Pieces We Love, have been created.

ELLE has partnered with a leading UK-based immersive video production company to bring this experience to its readers and further videos will be produced for each new season with plenty more in the pipeline.

Marina Go, general manager of Hearst Brands and ELLE publisher, said: “Video is increasingly popular with our audience across all platforms and we saw an untapped opportunity to allow them to interact with the video by clicking and buying direct from the screen.

“Across the luxury brands we’ve been working closely with our clients as well as global talent to deliver high-quality native video content. We believe being able to shop directly from the platform is the next stage to delivering a full 360-degree customer journey – now you can watch it, love it, click it and buy it.”

Amanda Spackman, digital managing editor – luxury brands, added: “The ELLE team are always looking to enhance the content offering online. We strive to keep up with the digital evolution and continue to innovate in the market for our audience and clients.”

Shoppable video is the latest digital innovation introduced by Bauer Media. In March this year it became the first Australian publisher to sign up to GumGum, an ad technology platform that offers advertising which complement images on a web page, among others. Across its network, Bauer Media has also launched in-stream and outstream video advertising technology from Teads and opened its platform to run specialist mobile creative formats by Playground XYZ .

Peter Manten, digital strategy and commercial director at Bauer Xcel Media, said: “There is huge potential in allowing our readers to purchase direct from the screen. It not only offers a seamless user experience but also gives our commercial partners an alternative way to engage with our audience. Bauer Media continues to be at the forefront of digital innovation and shoppable video is just the latest solution we can offer advertisers.”