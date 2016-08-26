COSMO LAUNCHES HUNT FOR 2016 MEDIA BACHELOR OF THE YEAR

Calling all media bachelors, we’ve got a few million ladies we’d like to introduce to you. Australia’s biggest media man hunt is on once again, as COSMOPOLITAN searches for its Media Bachelor of the Year.

Open to single, eligible men working in media, marketing, advertising and PR, the winner of this year’s competition will be decided by a public vote and will join the line-up of COSMOPOLITAN’s top 30 best men in a special Bachelor of the Year edition of the magazine.

Men working in media can nominate themselves or be nominated, but you’ll have to be quick as nominations close on September 9 with the media industry able to vote on their favourite nominee from 12 September. To enter click here.

COSMOPOLITAN remains the leading media brand for connecting with single women with a combined audience reach of 527,000* people every month. The Bachelor franchise provides an additional opportunity for our audience to engage with COSMOPOLITAN and our commercial partners.

Fiorella Di Santo, director of sales at Bauer Media said: “The Media Bachelor of the Year competition has become something of a tradition and we’re delighted that it continues in 2016 with COSMOPOLITAN. The response in previous years has been great and we encourage the eligible male colleagues in our industry to once again put themselves forward.”

Last year’s Media Bachelor of the Year was Rafe Berding, marketing and communications executive at GlobalX Legal Solutions in Queensland.

This year Tinder, the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, will be the principal partner for COSMOPOLITAN’S Bachelor of the Year competition, with Tinder users given the power to nominate potential candidates by swiping right for Mr Right. McWilliams Henkell, Ulta3 Cosmetics and Novo Shoes have also signed on as commercial partners.

*Roy Morgan Single Source, Jul15 – Jun16