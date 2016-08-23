News

BAUER NAMES SUE WHEELER EDITOR OF HOMES+

Bauer Media is delighted to announce the appointment of seasoned journalist Sue Wheeler as editor of Homes+

Since September last year Wheeler has been freelancing after spending eight years as editor-in-chief of Pacific Magazines’ Women’s Health and Prevention. She was editor-in-chief of Emap’s New Woman for five years and was associate editor of its UK edition for three years.

Wheeler takes the reigns at Homes+ following a period of significant readership growth. In the past 12 months readership has increased by 37.6% according to the latest data from Roy Morgan.

Cornelia Schulze, publisher of Homes+ said: “Bauer Media is the market leading publisher for homes magazines and Sue will help us to continue build that market leading position.

“Homes+ has seen the biggest readership increase of all homes magazines and advertising spend is growing by double digits. Homes+ is clearly a brand on the move and I am very much looking forward to working with Sue to ensure that growth is maintained.”

Wheeler added: “I’m really excited about joining Bauer and working with the Homes+ team. As an editor I can’t think of anything better than working on a brand you love and creating great content for an audience that shares your passion.”

Wheeler has started in the role.

