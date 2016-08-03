BAUERWORKS WINS DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING FOR DUBAI TOURISM

Bauer Media’s content marketing arm BauerWorks has been appointed by Dubai‘s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to provide premium editorial content.

As editorial service provider, BauerWorks will produce daily content for the Emirate’s primary tourism website Visitdubai.com as well as for its social channels and partner sites.

The collaboration comes as Dubai continues to redefine itself as one of the world’s leading travel destinations ahead of the milestone 2020 Expo, which aims to showcase and explore what is possible when new ideas and people connect.

The project, led by editorial director Susan Skelly, builds on BauerWorks’ expertise in the fields of travel, food, fashion, finance, business and technology.

Skelly said: “Our mission is to showcase Dubai as a city of far more diverse experiences than people may have imagined. We are creating premium editorial content for leisure and business travellers at a time when they are seeking information and inspiration via new media channels.”

BauerWorks executive general manager Eugene Varricchio added: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing’s as its premium digital content partner. Dubai is one of the fastest growing tourism destinations and we’re looking forward to sharing all that it has to offer with the world.”

The new wins follow BauerWorks taking out two Content Marketing Awards in the US. INTHEBLACK, produced on behalf of CPA Australia, was named Association Publication of the Year for the second year running as well as taking out Best Regularly Featured Column or Section for The Strategist. The global awards received more than 1,300 entries.

BauerWorks is a leading brand publisher in Australia and partners with brands such as CPA Australia, Myer, Telstra and Westfield to build audiences and drive commercial outcomes.